Construction alert: Several busy San Antonio highways will experience closures this weekend

When the system is complete, there will be five levels of ramps and roadways connecting Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 on the city's Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Another round of construction is set for the far Northwest and Northeast sides of San Antonio this weekend. Below is a rundown of three closures that will impact drivers.

NORTHWEST SIDE CLOSURES

Recommended Videos

On the Northwest Side, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is requiring closures for bridge construction. These closures will be staggered throughout the weekend.

The early weekend closures are expected from 9 p.m. Friday, June 27 until 3 p.m. Saturday, June 28, weather permitting.

Law enforcement will direct traffic through intersections during this time, as needed. Drivers are asked to follow detour signage. Here are the early closures:

Loop 1604 eastbound (EB) frontage road and bypass lane

Loop 1604 westbound (WB) frontage road and bypass lane

I-10 EB mainlanes, connected cloverleafs and frontage road south of Loop 1604

1604 at I-10 closure June 27 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The late weekend closures are expected from 3 p.m. Saturday, June 28 until 5 a.m. Monday, June 30, weather permitting. Here are the late closures on Loop 1604 at I-10.

Loop 1604 eastbound (EB) frontage road and bypass lane

Loop 1604 westbound (WB) frontage road and bypass lane

I-10 eastbound (EB) frontage road south of Loop 1604

1604 at I-10 late closure June 27 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NORTHEAST SIDE CLOSURES

As part of the I-35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) Project, TxDOT will close the southbound (SB) Interstate 35 frontage road from Evans Road to Olympia Parkway for milling and overlay work. This will affect traffic around Retama Park and Forum. The closure is scheduled for the following times:

9 p.m. Friday, June 27 to 7 a.m. Saturday, June 28

9 p.m. Saturday, June 28 to 10 a.m. Sunday, June 29

6 p.m. Sunday, June 29 to 6 a.m. Monday, June 30

NE side closures June 27 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

There is another closure on the Northeast to East sides this weekend. The southbound I-35 frontage road entrance ramp to Loop 410 south will be closed for bridge work. The ramp connecting southbound I-35 mainlanes to Loop 410 south will remain open.

The closure is scheduled from 11 p.m. Friday, June 27 until 5 a.m. Monday, June 30. The impacted lanes are expected to remain closed for the scheduled hours.

Txdot 410 at 35 closure June 27 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

For more information on transportation and traffic, including alerts, travel times and maps, check out KSAT’s traffic page.