Man charged in connection with 2024 murder on East Side, affidavit says

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a 2024 murder on the East Side, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Terry Alonzo Johnson, 57, was charged with murder.

The affidavit obtained by KSAT details the events leading to the death of Demarion L. Smith, 18, on the night of April 5, 2024.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a Dollar Tree in the 2100 block of East Houston Street near North New Braunfels Avenue for reports of a shooting just before midnight.

When they arrived, Smith was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the torso. He died at the scene, police said.

The arrest affidavit identified Johnson, Smith and several witnesses detained at the scene as experiencing homelessness.

A witness told police Smith had been “antagonizing, harassing and even throwing rocks” at the homeless group, which included Johnson, according to the affidavit.

The female witness told officers Johnson left the scene but returned with a handgun and shot Smith. She was only able to give officers a brief description and provide his first name, the affidavit stated.

Separate incident hours before fatal shooting

The affidavit detailed a separate incident involving Smith and Johnson that happened at 9:30 p.m. in the same parking lot, just hours before the shooting.

Smith was antagonizing Johnson and other individuals experiencing homelessness, the affidavit said.

When officers arrived, Smith was “argumentative” and then left the scene. Officers encouraged Johnson to leave the scene and avoid Smith.

Video from nearby H-E-B shows Johnson with a gun

During the investigation, officers found camera footage from an H-E-B across the street that showed Johnson walking with a gun in his hand just before shooting Smith, who returned to the scene sometime after 9:30 p.m., the affidavit said.

Johnson fled the scene after the shooting.

Investigators processed the scene and recovered several spent shell casings near where Johnson was seen on the footage firing the gun.

Body camera footage from responding officers was reviewed from the 9:30 incident and revealed Johnson wearing a Dallas Cowboys shirt.

Investigators also determined Johnson to be wearing the same shirt in the H-E-B footage moments before shooting Smith.

The affidavit does not indicate how or where Johnson was arrested.

However, Bexar County court records indicate he was arrested at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

