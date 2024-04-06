Man shot, killed in East Side parking lot, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it is investigating what led up to a deadly shooting late Friday evening.

Officers said they received a shooting call around 11:59 p.m. on the 2100 block of East Houston Street.

The caller told police that a person suffered a gunshot wound. When SAPD and first responders arrived on the scene, officers said they discovered an 18-year-old man shot in the torso.

First responders attempted to save the man’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

SAPD said it does not have any suspect information connected to this case at this time.