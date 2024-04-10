Authorities ID teen shot, killed outside Dollar Tree on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager who was shot and killed outside a Dollar Tree on the East Side has been identified.

Demarion L. Smith, 18, died of a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

San Antonio police said the incident happened around 11:59 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree in the 2100 block of East Houston Street.

A person called 911 and reported that a person suffered a gunshot wound. When SAPD and first responders arrived at the scene, the teen was found wounded in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they did not know what led to the shooting. They also did not have information on the shooter.