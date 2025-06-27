New tentative trial date set for ex-SAPD officer accused of shooting teenager in 2022

Ex-SAPD officer James Brennand made an appearance on Friday, June 27, 2025, in a Bexar County courtroom.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A former San Antonio police officer now knows when his trial in connection with a 2022 shooting of a teenager will begin.

After several delays, James Brennand’s tentative trial date has been set for Oct. 17, when jury selection will begin. Three days later, on Oct. 20, testimony is expected to get underway.

Brennand appeared in court on Friday. Judge Joel Perez of the 437th Criminal District Court will preside over his case.

The new trial date isn’t the first one designated for the former SAPD officer in 2025.

During a March 6 court hearing, Brennand learned his case was supposed to go to trial on April 14. However, a March 26 hearing was called off due to evidence issues, sources told KSAT.

The called-off hearing threw his April 14 trial date up in the air.

Brennand, who was fired from the department following the incident, was captured on body camera footage opening the door of Erik Cantu’s vehicle and shooting at him as Cantu attempted to drive away.

The shooting, which took place in a McDonald’s parking lot on Blanco Road, drew national attention. Cantu, who was 17 years old at the time of the incident, was seriously injured and spent months recovering.

If found guilty, Brennand could face up to life in prison.

