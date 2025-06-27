Southwest Airlines flight from San Antonio to Kansas City diverts back to SAT after ‘tire issue’

(Charles Krupa, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A flight intended for Kansas City returned to San Antonio on Friday morning after it experienced a possible tire issue, Southwest Airlines confirmed to KSAT.

According to flight tracking data obtained from FlightAware, Southwest Airlines Flight 507 took off around 11:19 a.m. and was in the air for about 20 minutes before turning around.

Officials said the Boeing 737-800 “returned safely” to San Antonio International Airport after the crew learned of a possible tire issue during takeoff.

The aircraft has since been removed from its active fleet while Southwest Airlines inspects any potential errors.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines told KSAT it was accommodating customers on another aircraft.

“Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees,” the airline said, in part.

