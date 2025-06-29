1 hospitalized, another in custody after stabbing at North Side apartment complex, SAPD says

Officers responded to the stabbing just before 2 p.m. on Sunday in the 4900 block of Woodstone Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – One man was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a disagreement led to a stabbing on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the stabbing just before 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Woodhill Apartments in the 4900 block of Woodstone Drive.

Police said the men live together, and during the dispute, one stabbed the other in the chest and arms.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing.

