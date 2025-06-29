Skip to main content
Pride ‘Bigger Than’ Texas parade lights up North Main Avenue in San Antonio

The annual event marked the conclusion of Pride Week

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Several festival attendees gathered for the annual Pride “Bigger Than” Texas parade on Saturday night.

The parade began to make its way down North Main Avenue, right through the heart of the newly designated Pride Cultural Heritage District.

The parade was filled with colorful floats, lights and lively displays.

Pride “Bigger Than” Texas marked the conclusion of Pride Week, a series of events hosted by the San Antonio LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce and Pride San Antonio.

This year’s theme for Pride Week was CommUNITY.

