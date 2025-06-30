11 people displaced after fire damages second floor of West Side apartment, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire damaged the top floor of an apartment complex on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. on Monday in the 7600 block of West Highway 90, not far from Lackland Air Force Base.

Crews arrived and found fire on the second floor of the apartment. A second alarm was called but quickly canceled. The fire was under control in less than 20 minutes, according to SAFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. San Antonio police said arson investigators were being called to the scene.

There were no reported injuries to residents. It is not clear how much damage the building sustained.

Eleven people from six units are displaced, SAFD said.

A firefighter was evaluated and taken to the hospital for an unspecified injury, but it was not critical or life-threatening, according to SAFD.

San Antonio police said that the fire was believed to have been caused by a candle, but fire investigators would determine the official cause.

Some of the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 were closed as fire crews worked.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.