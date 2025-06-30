H-E-B surprises travelers with 5,000 warm tortillas at San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B gave travelers at San Antonio International Airport a warm Texas sendoff by handing out 5,000 fresh, buttery tortillas on Friday morning.

The surprise came after a TikToker went viral for traveling with 200 H-E-B butter tortillas in her carry-on backpack.

Passengers boarding flights to Phoenix, Denver, San Francisco and New York received the tortilla packs, offering them a delicious taste of home before heading to cities without H-E-B stores.

These tortillas are made fresh daily in-store and are a beloved Texas favorite.

If you want to grab a last-minute pack before flying out, visit the H-E-B location at Olmos Park, the closest to San Antonio International Airport. For travelers near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the Mansfield H-E-B is nearby, and those near Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport can stop by the Aldine H-E-B.

Full list: