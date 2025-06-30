H-E-B surprises travelers with 5,000 warm tortillas at San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B gave travelers at San Antonio International Airport a warm Texas sendoff by handing out 5,000 fresh, buttery tortillas on Friday morning.
The surprise came after a TikToker went viral for traveling with 200 H-E-B butter tortillas in her carry-on backpack.
Passengers boarding flights to Phoenix, Denver, San Francisco and New York received the tortilla packs, offering them a delicious taste of home before heading to cities without H-E-B stores.
These tortillas are made fresh daily in-store and are a beloved Texas favorite.
If you want to grab a last-minute pack before flying out, visit the H-E-B location at Olmos Park, the closest to San Antonio International Airport. For travelers near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the Mansfield H-E-B is nearby, and those near Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport can stop by the Aldine H-E-B.
Full list:
- San Antonio International Airport (SAT) - H-E-B at Olmos Park 300 W Olmos Dr, San Antonio, TX
- Dallas Love Field (DAL) - H-E-B at Frisco 4800 Main St, Frisco, TX
- Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) - H-E-B at Mansfield 1670 E Broad St, Mansfield, TX
- Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) - H-E-B at Aldine 5225 Aldine Mail Rte Rd, Houston, TX
- Houston William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) - H-E-B at Gulfgate 3111 Woodridge Dr, Houston, TX