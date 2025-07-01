BCFMO inspecting hundreds of fireworks shops ahead of Fourth of July

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Fireworks season is officially here in Bexar County, and the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office (BCFMO) is giving KSAT an inside look at how they conduct inspections with the hundreds of fireworks vendors that often pop up overnight.

“When a fireworks stand burns, and we have had a number of them over the years ... man, it’s a very hot burning, (a) very fast fire,” said Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez.

Lopez says that every year, before the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve, BCFMO conducts hundreds of inspections on firework stands and warehouses that often appear overnight.

He emphasizes that buying safe and legal products is important, while setting off fireworks in a safe manner.

“If they don’t have our inspection permit, if they don’t have the inspection permit from the State Fire Marshal’s office in the state of Texas, then they are shady. Do not buy your fireworks from them because you don’t know what you’re getting,” Lopez said.

Over on the North side of town, our KSAT crew got the chance to follow along with Deputy Inspector for the BCFMO, Ricky Simpson, to see what it takes for vendors to legally sell fireworks in the area.

When looking around, he notes working sprinkler systems, properly routed electrical wiring, clearly marked exits and fire extinguishers, along with an important sticker that should be clearly displayed to customers.

“So when you’re walking up on these things, if you’re an average civilian or you don’t know if this place has been inspected or you don’t know if it’s legit, if you see one of these stickers, ‘Fire Marshal, County of Bexar’ with the current date, that means that it’s been inspected,” Deputy Inspector Ricky Simpson says. “That means it’s legit.”

If you find a firework stand that doesn’t have the proper permits from the State and County, along with the Fire Marshal sticker, you can report it by calling 210-335-FIRE.

