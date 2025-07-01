How to report improper use of fireworks in Bexar County during Fourth of July

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Residents in unincorporated areas of Bexar County will be able to report improper use of fireworks to the fire marshal using a hotline during the week of July 4.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office launched a hotline Monday for residents to report unsafe or illegal uses of fireworks. The hotline will be available through Saturday.

It is illegal to discharge fireworks in the following locations:

Within 600 feet of a hospital, sanatorium, veterinary hospital, school or church

Within 100 feet of a gas station

From or at a motor vehicle

In many city limits, including San Antonio

Firework violations can result in a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by fines from $100 to $2,000.

To report improper uses, residents should call 210-335-3473. Medical emergencies or fires should still be reported by dialing 911.

