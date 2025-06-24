Firework stands open for business in season without drought-related bans

SAN ANTONIO – The wet, gray days earlier this month that super-soaked San Antonio and beyond have given way to lush greenery.

Everything from the grass to the trees appears well-watered as a result of the storms.

Now, that clears the way for a burst of color in the skies with airborne fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday.

In some previous seasons, including the days leading up to New Year’s Eve 2024, bottle rockets and missiles with fins were among the fireworks that were banned across the area.

Drought conditions made the use of those items hazardous due to fire potential.

Currently, at least five counties — including Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Atascosa and Wilson — have lifted their burn bans and removed restrictions on those fireworks.

“To be able to celebrate America, and fireworks is one of those things that everybody loves,” said Scott Quidley with Mr. W Fireworks.

Within minutes of opening the doors on the fireworks warehouse, located on Farm-to-Market 1346 near Foster Road, Quidley eagerly anticipated the arrival of customers.

Quidley said the lifting of the bans comes as welcome news.

“Just the last season, New Year’s, we couldn’t sell (bottle rockets) because of the burn ban,” Quidley said. “But with all the rain, we’re able to sell every firework that we have.”

Quidley didn’t hesitate to show off all the products on the warehouse’s shelves, an assortment of items that either go “bang!” or burst into various colors.

Still, he said, traditionally, nothing has drawn more attention than the bottle rockets and other items that shoot up toward the sky.

While drought conditions and the bans often can affect fireworks sales, this year, there is a new concern for both those who buy and sell them.

The fireworks, many of which are imported from China, could be subject to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on some imported items.

In some cases, this could mean an increase in fireworks prices or a decrease in the availability of certain items.

However, Quidley said Mr. W Fireworks stocked up ahead of the institution of the tariffs.

“We have not raised our prices,” Quidley said. “The tariffs have had no issue with the fireworks here at Mr. W.”

While fireworks will be permitted in most counties in the area, they are still illegal in certain municipalities, including San Antonio.

Anyone who uses fireworks in the unincorporated areas is urged to do so with caution.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal recommends designating someone to douse any spent fireworks with water.

The fire marshal also reminded celebrants that using fireworks is illegal within 600 feet of a church, hospital, childcare center, school, or nursing home; within 100 feet of any location where flammable liquids, gas, or fireworks are stored; and in or at any vehicle.

