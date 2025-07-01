Groundbreaking ceremony held for future Bexar-Bulverde fire station

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A groundbreaking was held for a new Bexar-Bulverde Fire Department station in north Bexar County.

The event took place on Monday morning at 213 Borgfeld Drive, the site of the future fire station.

The new fire station will feature state-of-the-art cancer prevention measures that will help protect firefighters from carcinogens, according to the department.

The upcoming station will replace the current one located at 1126 East Borgfeld Drive.

The Bexar-Bulverde Fire Department became a full-time professional department in June 2024, serving approximately 65,000 residents in the area.

The “Bexar-Bulverde” name was kept in honor of the first volunteer fire department that served residents in north central Bexar County and the Bulverde community in Comal County in 1966.

