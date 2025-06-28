Bexar County Emergency Services District No. 4 announces interim fire chief

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Emergency Services District No. 4 announced the appointment of an interim fire chief on Saturday, according to a news release.

Douglas Meckel, who has over 35 years of public safety leadership experience, was selected as the interim fire chief after Craig Ramon’s resignation.

Ramon stepped down amid ongoing concerns involving both staff and leadership within the department, a statement from the Bexar County Commissioner Precinct No. 3’s Office said.

“In recent weeks, we have attended meetings, met with members of the ESD 4 Board, and listened directly to several firefighters and paramedics who serve our community with dedication,” the statement said, regarding Ramon’s resignation.

The announcement of Meckel as the interim fire chief comes just days after Ramon departed from the department.

Throughout Meckel’s career, he has managed departmental budgets, overseen strategic growth, and worked closely with municipal and county leaders to strengthen emergency response systems.

Meckel has also attained certification titles, including Master Firefighter, Master Peace Officer and Fire Instructor.

“The Board is grateful to Chief Meckel for stepping in to ensure the continued smooth operation of our department while we conduct a national search for a permanent Fire Chief,” said Board Chair Ron Haygood. “His proven leadership and deep commitment to public service make him a strong asset during this important transition period.”

The department’s board has launched a search for a permanent fire chief, with the goal of selecting a permanent leader within the next three to six months.

