Bexar County ESD No. 4 Fire Chief resigns, statement says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Emergency Services District No. 4 Fire Chief resigned on Monday, according to a statement obtained by KSAT.

Fire Chief Craig Ramon had submitted his resignation to the district’s Board of Commissioners. The statement said that board members voted to accept Ramon’s request to resign on Monday.

The statement said that the board will appoint an interim chief while they search for a permanent replacement.

“Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) 911 services will continue without interruption. Our dedicated personnel remain fully committed to protecting the lives and property of the communities we serve,” Bexar County ESD No. 4 Board President Ron Haygood said.

Bexar County ESD No. 4 has a meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.