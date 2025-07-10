Blue Alert issued for man accused of shooting Texas police officer amid attack at ICE detention facility

ALVARADO, Texas – A Blue Alert was issued on Wednesday for a man accused of shooting an Alvarado police officer during an attack at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility on July 4, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI.

Benjamin Hanil Song, 32, is wanted on multiple charges, including attempted murder of a federal officer and discharging a firearm during, in relation to, and in furtherance of a crime of violence, the FBI said.

Recommended Videos

Song is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. DPS said that he has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen in Alvarado, Texas, around 11 p.m. on Friday, July 4 in the 1200 block of Sunflower Lane, according to DPS.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to Song’s arrest and conviction.

Anyone with any information regarding Song’s whereabouts, is asked to contact the FBI at 800-225-5324.

Read also on KSAT