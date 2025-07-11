‘These are our neighbors’: SA vision care center offers free services to Kerr County flood victims

SAN ANTONIO – A faith-based, vision-care nonprofit organization is joining the massive support going to Kerr County flood victims by providing them with free services.

I Care San Antonio was started decades ago to provide vision care to people who may struggle to find that kind of care on their own.

“We are a vision center that provides services, medical, optical and surgical for (the) San Antonio area.”

Megan Burkes, the executive director, said when she saw the devastation in the area, she knew they needed to step in.

“I wear glasses. I wear contacts. It is really hard for me to see without them, so I can’t imagine being in an overwhelmingly stressful situation and not having that basic need. You think, food, water and shelter. Those are absolutely important, but if you can’t see, you are out of your normal. So, we want to do what we can to get them back to that normal so that (they) can start that process of moving forward.”

She said playing some role, even if people may think it is simple, was important to her.

“These are our neighbors,” Burkes said. “This is our community, and this is what we do. Our mission is to provide vision care for those in need, and our friends and neighbors are in need.”

Burkes said everything they’d like to do for victims will be free of charge, as long as they can prove that the floods impacted them in some way or another.

“We are offering people the chance to come in quickly,” she said. “We are going to expedite those services (and) waive the application. There will be no fee. You can come in and get what you need, whether that is using your prescription you might have digitally, or doing a quick test for a new prescription. We also have an optimal shop so people can come get new frames. We’ll expedite that processing and get people back in their glasses as quick as we can.”

She added that they will be able to tend to anyone who may have experienced trauma to their sight while escaping the floods.

“We have wonderful physicians,” she said. “All of our doctors are volunteers that are specialized in so many different areas. If you don’t have a doctor or can’t get to a doctor, and you feel something is going on with your eyes, and you are having some loss of vision or blurry vision, give us a call, and we can figure out what is going on. We will do the best we can to get you fixed up or at least a better diagnosis to see what is going wrong. Eye care is so important and it is a part of everything we do to look through these lens.”

Burkes added that they will work with everyone on a case-by-case basis.

“If we need to deliver glasses, I will personally drive to you to deliver them,” she said. “We may even pop up a shop if we need to, we just need to see how big the needs are.”

Burkes said, personally speaking, she feels that this is a mission God has put in her life, and she wants to fulfill it as much as possible.

“We are a faith-based organization,” she said. “We don’t just say it. We want to work. We are framed to work through the eyes and love of Christ. We want to help our neighbors. We want to do what we think we can in our small way to put the love of Christ in our community.”

If the Kerr County floods impacted you, you can reach out to the organization by calling 830-229-1779 or visiting their website.

