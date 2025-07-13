Perrin Beitel flood survivor shares escape, mission to help others 1 month after deadly disaster

SAN ANTONIO – One month after flash floods claimed 13 lives in San Antonio, a survivor is sharing his story — not just of survival but of a personal mission to help others in the aftermath.

Emiliano Tapia was driving through San Antonio early June 12 when heavy torrential rains triggered widespread flooding across the city. Trapped in rising water near Callaghan Road and U.S. Highway 90, Tapia knew his car would not make it.

“I understood the situation immediately — that my car was probably going to be gone,” Tapia said. “Within that moment, I had to force my way out … water started to come in, and I swam out.”

That morning, San Antonio saw record-breaking rainfall. Emergency responders carried out at least 10 high-water rescues, and others, like Tapia, escaped on their own. However, 13 people were killed due to the floods.

Among the victims was Derwin Anderson, 43, a military veteran and father who disappeared in floodwaters about 15 minutes before Tapia’s ordeal in the same area.

After making it to safety, Tapia said he encountered Anderson’s family searching desperately for him.

“It was heartbreaking for me,” Tapia said. “Although I got out and I made it to safety, I didn’t understand the magnitude of what was happening.”

Feeling a deep connection to Anderson’s family, Tapia returned over the next two days to help search for the missing man.

“Meeting the family the day of — after I had gotten out — I felt like I had unfinished business because I had made it out, but someone else had not,” he said. “We connected during something pretty dramatic, so I feel like we have a very close connection.”

Tapia is still trying to process the emotional toll of the June floods and the recent Hill Country floods over the July 4 holiday, which claimed more than 100 lives.

“The one thing I can say for myself: I think therapy is extremely huge,” Tapia said. “Getting the help you need as you process all these devastating situations is important.”

The city continues to mourn the victims of both disasters as residents and survivors seek healing and answers after unprecedented flooding.

