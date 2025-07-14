WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott to provide update on areas impacted by Central Texas flooding

LEANDER, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to meet with first responders on Monday afternoon in Leander, more than one week after flooding devastated the Hill Country and Central Texas.

After the meeting, Abbott will be providing an update on the state’s response to the Central Texas flooding around 3 p.m.

In addition to Kerr and Kendall counties, officials in Burnet, Travis and Williamson counties reported flood-related fatalities from Fourth of July flooding in Central Texas.

In a Monday news release, the governor said residents in Travis, Williamson, Burnet and Llano are eligible to receive federal assistance from FEMA.

