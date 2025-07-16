Enjoy the dog days of summer with this deal today

SAN ANTONIO – Want to chow down on hot dogs today?
A few places around San Antonio are offering deals for National Hot Dog Day, for a limited time only.
Recommended Videos
Here’s where you can enjoy your favorite dish:
- Shake Shack - From Wednesday, July 15 to Aug. 11, the burger chain will be offering a Dog Days of Summer deal. Guests can mix and match two classic or Flat Top hot dogs for $8. According to the website, this offer is available in-store, for pickup via the app, online or delivery when you use the case-sensitive code “DOGDAYS” at checkout.
- Sonic - This drive-up diner is giving guests all kinds of dogs to love for the month of July. In the Sonic app, guests can enjoy a $1 Corn Dog, $2 All-American Dog or $3 Footlong Quarter Pound Coney. According to a post on the chain’s Facebook, each can be redeemed weekly.
- Dog Haus - Celebrate National Dog Day with a free Haus Dog. According to the restaurant chain’s Facebook post, you need to have the Haus Rewards App downloaded and an account to redeem this offer.