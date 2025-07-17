Get on-site hiring opportunities SAISD career fair on Thursday

(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Breakfast is served as early as 7:30 a.m., depending on the school. According to SAISD, lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Independent School District announced it would be hosting an Educator Career Fair on Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release, interested candidates can meet SAISD Human Capital Management representatives from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Brackenridge High School.

Recommended Videos

There will be in-person interviews and on-site hiring for teachers and instructional assistants.

The areas with the most critical need are special education and bilingual, or dual language, educators.

SAISD said it is offering the following benefits as part of its compensation package:

Teacher salaries start at $60,000 for the 2025 to 2026 school year

A Teacher Initiative Allotment can give candidates extra pay, with candidates earning between $3,000 to $26,000 annually in addition to base salary

Low-cost health benefits and multiple retirement plans. This includes the Teacher Retirement System (TRS), Social Security and annuity accounts (457, 403B and 457 Roth)

Special education and bilingual or dual language stipends up to $5,000 each

Educator pathways for individuals with degrees in foreign languages, math, science, career and technical education (CTE) and fine arts

Those interested can apply early here.