Comal ISD hosts school supply drive for Kerrville flood victims

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – If you would like to help students in need this back-to-school season, one foundation is helping out.

The Comal ISD Foundation and Comal ISD Council of PTAs are hosting a backpack and school supply drive for elementary students in Kerrville after a severe flash flood in the community earlier this month.

According to a press release, the drive will take place from now through July 25 at the Comal ISD Support Services building located at 1400 IH-35 North in New Braunfels.

The building will be open to donations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

“We have joined forces to help our fellow parents during this difficult time,” says Lizette Goodloe, Ed.D., executive director of the Comal Education Foundation. “We hope this will give them one less thing to worry about as the new school year begins.”

Comal ISD said the goal is to raise 100 backpacks for the students, as well as other supplies they need for the school year.

Recommended drive items are below based on the supply list, which can be found on Kerrville ISD’s website:

Recommended items:

Backpacks

24-count box of crayons

#2 wooden yellow pencils

Colored pencils box

Highlighters

One small children’s pointed scissors (no plastic blades)

Gluesticks

Plastic school box, canvas pouch or zipper pouch for pencils

Glue sticks

8-count box of classic markers

Headphones or earbuds

Kleenex boxes

Wide-ruled composition books

Pink erasers

Dry erase markers

Refillable water bottle

Clorox wipes

Quart and gallon-size Ziploc bags

Personal hand sanitizer

Kerrville ISD is asking that no mechanical pencils or gel pens be donated.

