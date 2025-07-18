Friends, family gather to remember founder of San Antonio-based restaurant chain Las Palapas

SAN ANTONIO – Friends and family gathered to honor Edward “Ron” Acosta, the founder of Las Palapas, who was killed earlier this month.

A celebration of life ceremony was held Thursday at Cornerstone Church, where attendees shared memories and paid tribute to Acosta’s impact on their lives.

Acosta was fatally stabbed on July 1 at his home in the 19200 block of Reata Trail in the Stone Oak area. The home is located near Blanco Road outside Loop 1604.

San Antonio police said he was stabbed by his nephew, 39-year-old David Ruiz.

Ruiz was arrested and charged with murder.

The service featured a sermon, along with video and musical tributes that highlighted Acosta’s legacy.

Read also: