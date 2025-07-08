Family of Las Palapas founder remembers patriarch, criticizes suspected killer’s ‘low’ bond amount

The family of Las Palapas founder Edward “Ron” Acosta released its first statement and these photos to KSAT 12 News on Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Las Palapas founder Edward “Ron” Acosta released its first statement after he was killed on July 1 in his North Side home.

Ashlynn Acosta, Edward’s daughter, sent KSAT 12 News the statement on the family’s behalf.

Recommended Videos

“As the family of Ron Acosta, we are devastated by the recent events,” the Acosta statement began. “Our father was a respected and prominent member of this community — a man who dedicated his life to giving back and helping others."

San Antonio police said Edward Acosta was found fatally stabbed at his home in the 19200 block of Reata Trail in the Stone Oak area. The home is located near Blanco Road outside Loop 1604.

According to an SAPD affidavit, Acosta invited David Ruiz, his nephew, to stay at his home last week. An argument or altercation between Acosta and Ruiz may have led to a stabbing, SAPD Chief William McManus previously said.

Ruiz, 39, has since been charged in connection with Acosta’s murder.

Ruiz — a Whittier, California, resident — was detained in Kimble County before he was extradited to Bexar County on July 3. A Bexar County judge set Ruiz’s bond at $250,000.

In their statement, the Acosta family said they were “outraged” at the possibility that Ruiz could bond out of jail.

“We are outraged by the failures of the legal system in Bexar County, Texas, and are shocked that an individual from California could cross state lines, travel across the country to Texas, commit the brutal murder of our father, and then be granted release on bail set at an amount that does not reflect the severity of this crime or the profound loss we have suffered,” the family statement continued. “Our leaders have the duty to protect it’s (sic) citizens to prevent a man who has proven he has lethal intent into our County with the intent to flee.”

As of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Bexar County Adult Detention Center confirmed to KSAT that Ruiz remains in custody.

In its statement, the Acosta family said one way the public can honor his memory is “by standing with us to let the legal system know we feel the bond amount was set too low.”

“This decision to grant bail not only dishonors our father’s memory but also endangers our community and undermines justice,” the Acosta family statement continued, in part. “We demand accountability and call on the legal system to take immediate steps to correct this injustice.”

The family concluded their statement when they expressed their thanks to those who had supported them.

“We will continue to hold onto every positive memory we have of our father,” the statement ended.

More recent coverage of this story on KSAT: