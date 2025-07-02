More than Tex-Mex: Las Palapas founder Edward ‘Ron’ Acosta remembered for his generosity

SAN ANTONIO – Many in San Antonio are mourning the loss of Edward “Ron” Acosta, the 78-year-old founder of Las Palapas restaurants, who was recently found murdered in his North Side home.

While many remember him as the face behind the beloved Tex-Mex chain, those who knew him said his legacy extends far beyond the kitchen.

“He really cared about this community,” said Bart Vasquez, executive director of The 100 Club of San Antonio. “He was a very generous individual and really cared about the different organizations and their missions.”

Acosta was a longtime supporter of The 100 Club, a nonprofit that assists first responders and their families. Vasquez said Acosta helped raise nearly $500,000 for the organization over the years — funds that have played a vital role in the club’s growth from three support programs to nine.

Another of Acosta’s most lasting contributions came in the form of a menu item: the “100 Club Plate,” created to benefit the nonprofit.

A portion of the proceeds from every plate sold is donated back to the organization.

The dish remains on the menu today, even under new ownership.

“That’s amazing for a business owner to say, ‘Not only am I going to support you, but I’m going to put your logo and your story in my menu,’” Vasquez said.

According to Vasquez, Las Palapas provided four scholarships this year. Each scholarship is worth $50,000.

“Without the funding from Las Palapas, that wouldn’t be possible,” Vasquez said.

As tributes continue to pour in, visitors to Las Palapas locations, specifically the location on Blanco Road near Parliament Street, are greeted by heartfelt messages such as, “We love you, Ron. You’ll always be in our hearts.”

“We’re deeply saddened by the events that happened,” Vasquez said. “He truly, truly is going to be missed here at The 100 Club. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

