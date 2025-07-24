Woman in critical condition after dog she owns bites her, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after her dog bit her while trying to quell it, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Patricia Drive, not far from Northwest Military Highway, around 11:05 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim had a friend over and attempted to put the dog away because it was “too aggressive,” police said. At some point, the dog bit the woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. It is not immediately clear how many times the woman.

Police did not immediately indicate if the woman’s friend was injured.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD and Animal Care Services for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

