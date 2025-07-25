Dallas Cowboys’ Buddy Johnson praises Brian Schottenheimer, reflects on NFL journey

ONXARD, Calif. – Linebacker Buddy Johnson, a former fourth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers, is working to secure a role with the Dallas Cowboys as he enters his fifth NFL season.

The Texas A&M product has navigated a journeyman’s path since 2021, with stints in Pittsburgh, Chicago, Atlanta and San Francisco.

Now in Dallas, Johnson said he is eager to contribute under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Johnson, 26, has appeared in 26 career games, recording 22 tackles and one forced fumble.

His hard-hitting style aligns with the aggressive, turnover-driven defense Eberflus is implementing.

Meanwhile, Schottenheimer’s high-energy approach as head coach has invigorated Johnson.

In a post practice 1-on-1 interview with Johnson, he talks about his time at Texas A&M, where he played alongside San Antonio native DeMarvin Leal, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 and remains with the team.

The two helped the Aggies to a 9-1 record in 2020.

The full interview will air on KSAT Sports Now in the coming weeks. Click the video player above for a preview of the interview.

