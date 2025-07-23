George Pickens finds joy in first Dallas Cowboys training camp under head coach Brian Schottenheimer

OXNARD, Calif. – Wide receiver George Pickens is going through his first training camp with the Dallas Cowboys, and he is enjoying his new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer.

“He’s probably one of the best coaches I’ve ever had around,” Pickens said during his first camp press conference. “Definitely, besides Kirby Smart and a lot of other legendary coaches that I played for. But his energy, like you said, his energy is one of one. And you can’t really, that’s got to be in somebody, you can really make that.”

After spending his first three NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens was traded to Dallas on May 7, 2025.

Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb went out of his way to bond with Pickens and make him feel comfortable.

“I feel like, you know, CeeDee has always kind of been that type of guy,” Pickens said, in part. “You just got to get to know people. So, I wouldn’t really say like he was going out of his way. You know what I mean? Just kind of knowing the guys when you know them personally, then the connection changes.”

Many football observers feel that Pickens and Lamb can be one of the top wide receiver duos in the NFL, and Pickens agrees.

“Oh, yeah, for sure because of our different types of styles of play,” Pickens said. “Like a lot of people over the years got different types of styles to play. But CeeDee is a certain type of guy, and then I’m a certain kind of guy. So, when you mesh that together, it’s like Mario Bros. So we definitely could do something special.”

Cowboys fans would love to see Pickens and Lamb put up video game-type stats.

