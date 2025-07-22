Day 2 recap: Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer ready to lead in first NFL training camp as head coach

OXNARD, Calif. – The time between minicamp in early June and this week was a long time for new Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who is also known as “Schotty,” to be away from his team.

“I’m just thrilled, man,” Schottenheimer told reporters on Monday. “You take these couple of weeks off, right? And everybody kind of goes all over the map. And then you’re about a week or two away. You start realizing, like, ‘Man, I really miss the guys. I miss those guys.’ And then, you start shooting them texts. And then kind of you work yourself into a frenzy, the excitement. And man, I can’t wait to get started.”

Schottenheimer laid out what he hopes to accomplish over the next three-and-a-half weeks while the team is in Oxnard, California.

“We want to have a very physical training camp,” Schottenheimer said. “You know, there’s limitations to what you can do, but, you know, we want to come out of this thing, knowing the emphasis of winning the line of scrimmage. Like, that’s really important to us, both offensively and defensively.”

A football lifer, Schottenheimer didn’t come up with a motto for training camp like some NFL teams have done.

He said he believes in putting in hard work at every single practice.

“I mean, the motto is going to always be compete every day. I mean that’s what we’re all about,” the first-year head coach said. “It’s not going to change. I’ve been to other places where there’s a theme of the year. I don’t believe in that. I believe in you should have a central theme of your program and that’s compete every. And again, that’s not just on the practice field. That’s in the meeting rooms. It’s time away, being smart, things like that.”

The Cowboys did some light stretching on Monday and will officially practice for the first time on Tuesday.

More Dallas Cowboys Campin’ with KSAT coverage: