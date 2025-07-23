Micah Parsons addresses contract dispute, why he’s not holding out at Cowboys training camp

OXNARD, Calif. – Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons spoke to the media for the first time since Team Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones sparked controversy with comments related to Parsons’ contract situation at his opening press conference Monday.

Parsons reported to training camp and was present on the field for the team’s first practice but did not participate in individual or team drills.

In many similar contract situations, NFL players hold out until a deal is done. However, Parsons is committed to abiding by his current contract, to a certain extent, with the motivation to be there for his teammates at the top of mind.

“At the end of the day, I’m here for my teammates,” Parsons said. “I’m not here to please another grown man.”

As for progress on contract-extension talks, Parsons indicated little has been made.

“There’s not really much movement,” he said. “I want to be here. I’ve always stated I want to be here, but at the end day, they sign the checks, like always. And let’s see if they want me to be here at the end of the day.”

Parsons admitted feeling discouraged that a deal has not been finalized and that he doesn’t understand why, but said he is not taking it personally and isn’t letting himself get frustrated by the situation.

“No I’m not,” Parsons said when asked if he’s feeling frustrated. “I’ve been pretty successful these last couple of years. I’m going to just let God do his work.”

He clarified that his absence from practice is not related to his contract but rather due to back soreness that also limited him during minicamp earlier this summer.

“Whenever my body feels at its best,” Parsons said. “Whenever my body’s fully operating in the way that it needs to.”

Cornerback Trevon Diggs, who joined Parsons for the interview, lightheartedly vouched for his teammate’s back issue, sharing a laugh with Parsons.

While awaiting a resolution to his contract, Parsons remains focused on his goal to lead the Cowboys’ defense.

“For me, I think this was the first step, just showing people I want to be here — body language, being engaged with the guys,” Parsons said. “And then obviously next I will be on the field showing how it looks like when it’s done.”

“This is my turn. This is my turn to lead this defense. I plan on taking full advantage of it,” he said.

When asked why he believes he deserves to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, Parsons pointed to his performance and consistency.

“I’m the best at what I do,” said Parsons. “You can argue whoever, but stats numbers don’t lie. The consistency is there.”

He also drew a parallel to the Cowboys’ front office, emphasizing his personal responsibilities.

“The same way Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones do — I need to take care of my family,” Parsons said. “I got my own three kids, so we all need to take care of our family.”

While Parsons’ participation in practice is not critical during this early ramp-up period, his presence on the field will become increasingly important as the season opener approaches.

For now, Cowboys fans await clarity on when a deal will be finalized. Only time will tell how Parsons’ contract saga unfolds.

