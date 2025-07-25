Dak Prescott reflects on Brian Schottenheimer’s offense amid Dallas Cowboys’ training camp

ONXARD, Calif. – The Dallas Cowboys wrapped their third training camp practice on Thursday in Oxnard, California, implementing red-zone drills and shells.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, entering his 10th NFL season, spoke to the media after practice, sharing his perspective on the team’s early intensity.

“These last three practices, the competition is high, the competition makes practice fun,” Prescott said. “It raises everybody’s level and standard, and that’s all you can ask for. It’s been a good three days, but not anything that anybody’s complacent or content with.”

Recent sessions saw tempers flare with multiple scuffles. While offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer stressed that punches, especially without pads, are unacceptable, Prescott appreciated the edge.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Prescott. “Maybe one of them we had some punches going, but other than that, it’s football, it’s high emotions. You got guys out here practicing and competing for their life, competing for jobs, you’ve got to have that edge. I think that’s a difference.

“That’s the difference right there, is how passionate these guys are. I mean, they’re being taught and being told to compete every day, and some guys compete different ways, right?”

Schottenheimer’s offense emphasizes pre-snap deception, using motion, shifts, and varied formations to disrupt defensive alignments.

Prescott shares that he likes Schottenheimer’s offensive approach.

“Yeah, it’s great,” said Prescott. “It’s something that’s going to help us out a lot, but it’s something that we’ve also just got to make sure that we’re not just living only in that. We got to get up there and snap it sometimes as well, and that’s kind of been the point of using that is you don’t know really what when we’re going to motion, when we are not, we’re gonna hit you with something fast, so it’s just another great weapon.”

This strategy aims to keep defenses off balance, blending quick plays with calculated misdirection.

Reflecting on his severe leg injury from last season, Prescott talked about how he’s maintaining his aggressive style.

“I think it’s about trusting the rehab process, which I have,” Prescott said. “I can’t say, OK, the (hamstring) is good and I don’t need to run anymore. Well, no, I need to continue to be pushing running. I need to continue to do things that has gotten me to this point, gotten my health to this because it’s only gonna get me healthier and it’s gonna allow me to do the things that I wanna do during the season, throughout the season. And obviously, limit any risk of anything else or re-injuring anything.”

At this point in the offseason, you can always count on one question to be asked related to Super Bowl chances.

On the Cowboys’ Super Bowl chances, Prescott reinforced teammate Tyler Smith’s bold stance.

“Hell yeah, if he doesn’t believe it or anybody in the locker room don’t believe it, then I asked them to get out. And Schotty said it day one, we showed up. If you don’t want to win a Super Bowl, don’t think we can win a Super Bowl, then don’t come to Oxnard, and you’re in the wrong place,” Prescott said. ”We know the standard when you wear the star, we know the expectations. If guys don’t believe that, then they’re in the wrong team, wrong organization, and wrong place. So I appreciate Tyler for speaking that, saying that, and one, believing that.”

