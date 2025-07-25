Dead and live cockroaches inside San Antonio taqueria cause customer to walk out

SAN ANTONIO – Roaches, rotting food and dirty floors are among the health code violations found in some San Antonio restaurants and grocery stores, health records show.

Behind the Kitchen Door is a series where KSAT investigates health inspections of San Antonio restaurants.

Here is a roundup for this edition:

Taqueria Jalisco 13

What inspectors found inside Taqueria Jalisco during a June 26 inspection made a customer walk out.

“That’s nasty,” he told KSAT.

Metro Health found nine infractions, giving the restaurant an 82.

KSAT wanted to know if the Mexican restaurant cleaned up its act.

Employees told us there was no manager available.

We asked about the dead water cockroaches and live German cockroaches that inspectors found inside the restaurant.

“It’s in this taqueria?” asked the employee. “Taqueria Jalisco?”

KSAT confirmed and showed the employee that the report was about that taqueria, located at 6010 Old Pearsall.

The restaurant, according to the inspection, received a written warning for having an improperly sealed back door.

In a pantry, an inspector found moldy jalapeños and tomatoes as well as food rotting on the floor.

“If you read this report, would you eat at this restaurant?” asked KSAT reporter Daniela Ibarra.

The employee said that she would because she knew what went on in the kitchen.

Metro Health ordered a reinspection for July.

Man Pasand Supermarket #7

The restaurant, located at 3727 Colony Drive, made a return appearance on Behind the Kitchen Door after inspectors stopped by on July 1.

This time, inspectors found 17 violations, resulting in a score of 71 for the grocery store.

Throughout the store, a Metro Health inspector noted dirty walls and floors, along with dead and live pests.

The manager told KSAT they’ve called out pest control.

“One of the issues that the inspector found is that an employee was using a rag to clean off a knife between chicken and goat,” Ibarra said. “Is that acceptable?”

“Yeah, at that time maybe he forgot to maybe change,” the manager replied.

Other scores from the week of June 29 through July 5:

Chicken Express - 100

24819 N U.S. Highway 281

----------------------------------------

Creamery at South Park - 100

2310 SW Military Drive

----------------------------------------

Primo 1 Food Mart - 100

4007 Commercial Ave

----------------------------------------

Quizno’s #4960- 100

6408 Callaghan Road

----------------------------------------

Shipley’s Donuts - 100

11881 Bandera Road

----------------------------------------

Vitali Tacos - 99

1922 Culebra Road

----------------------------------------

Archie’s Fine Coffee - 98

122 Broadway

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

You can catch Daniela’s BKD reports on Thursdays on the Nightbeat.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Watch other Behind the Kitchen Door stories here

. (KSAT)