Roaches crawling on cutting table, walls cause NW Side market to nearly flunk health inspection

SAN ANTONIO – A northwest San Antonio market was forced to close portions of its establishment temporarily and go through a re-inspection last month after racking up a long list of violations.
Manpasand Supermarket, located in the 3700 block of Colony Drive, received a score of 71 and was forced to close its kitchen and meat market temporarily due to not having hot water, having missing drain plugs, a clogged sink and leaking faucets, city health records show.
The retail portion of the market was allowed to stay open.
The health inspector May 5 also found roaches crawling on walls, a prep table, a cutting table and a knife rack holder.
Score Guide:
- 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
- 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
- 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)
Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores
Other scores this week:
- Chong Kenna, 8123 Latigo Dr., 100
- Honey Baked Ham Company, 9963 IH 10 West, 100
- Subway, 12639 Blanco Rd., 99
- El Coqui Restaurant, 5036 W. Military Dr., 98
- Golden Chick, 8534 IH 35 South, 97
- Los Balitos Taco Shop, 6446 NW Loop 410, 96
- Which Wich, 13429 U.S. 281 North, 96
- Anchor Bar, 4553 N. FM 1604 West, 95
- Silver Bullet, 10929 Nacogdoches Rd., 94
- Smoke Shack, 3714 Broadway, 94
- Casa De Rosa Cafe, 1120 Basse Rd., 93
- Hash, 5007 S. Flores St., 93
- Hung Fong Restaurant, 3624 Broadway, 90
- Yaya’s Thai Restaurant, 9226 Potranco Rd., 90
- Don Adolfo’s Bar & Grill, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 88
- IHOP, 739 Hot Wells Blvd., 88
- Perfect Score, 6420 NW Loop 410, 86
- Firehouse Subs, 9961 IH 10 West, 85
- La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 3719 SE Military Dr., 84
- El Bracero Mexican Restaurant, 3939 E. Southcross, 83
- Chilli’s Grill & Bar, 255 E. Basse, 82
- Taqueria La Tapatia, 538 Fair Ave., 81
- El Puesto Mexican Restaurant, 1504 Castroville Rd., 80
- Frida’s Taqueria, 1738 W. Hildebrand, 79
- Manpasand Supermarket, 3727 Colony Dr., 71
For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.