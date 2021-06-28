Roaches crawling on cutting table, walls cause NW Side market to nearly flunk health inspection

Manpasand Supermarket received a score of 71 and was forced to close its kitchen and meat market temporarily.

SAN ANTONIO – A northwest San Antonio market was forced to close portions of its establishment temporarily and go through a re-inspection last month after racking up a long list of violations.

Manpasand Supermarket, located in the 3700 block of Colony Drive, received a score of 71 and was forced to close its kitchen and meat market temporarily due to not having hot water, having missing drain plugs, a clogged sink and leaking faucets, city health records show.

The retail portion of the market was allowed to stay open.

The health inspector May 5 also found roaches crawling on walls, a prep table, a cutting table and a knife rack holder.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Chong Kenna, 8123 Latigo Dr., 100

Honey Baked Ham Company, 9963 IH 10 West, 100

Subway, 12639 Blanco Rd., 99

El Coqui Restaurant, 5036 W. Military Dr., 98

Golden Chick, 8534 IH 35 South, 97

Los Balitos Taco Shop, 6446 NW Loop 410, 96

Which Wich, 13429 U.S. 281 North, 96

Anchor Bar, 4553 N. FM 1604 West, 95

Silver Bullet, 10929 Nacogdoches Rd., 94

Smoke Shack, 3714 Broadway, 94

Casa De Rosa Cafe, 1120 Basse Rd., 93

Hash, 5007 S. Flores St., 93

Hung Fong Restaurant, 3624 Broadway, 90

Yaya’s Thai Restaurant, 9226 Potranco Rd., 90

Don Adolfo’s Bar & Grill, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 88

IHOP, 739 Hot Wells Blvd., 88

Perfect Score, 6420 NW Loop 410, 86

Firehouse Subs, 9961 IH 10 West, 85

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 3719 SE Military Dr., 84

El Bracero Mexican Restaurant, 3939 E. Southcross, 83

Chilli’s Grill & Bar, 255 E. Basse, 82

Taqueria La Tapatia, 538 Fair Ave., 81

El Puesto Mexican Restaurant, 1504 Castroville Rd., 80

Frida’s Taqueria, 1738 W. Hildebrand, 79

Manpasand Supermarket, 3727 Colony Dr., 71

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

