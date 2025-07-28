Cowboys sign tight end Jake Ferguson to a 4-year, $52 million extension

OXNARD, Calif. – The Dallas Cowboys signed tight end Jake Ferguson to a four-year, $52 million extension Sunday.

The deal includes a $12 million signing bonus. A fourth-round pick in 2022, Ferguson is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

“It’s money, but it also doesn’t change things,” Ferguson said. “I still have to prove everything. I still have to get out there between the lines and work my tail off, and the ultimate goal is winning as many games as possible.”

He had 59 catches for 494 yards but did not have a touchdown reception last season. The previous year, he had career highs with 71 catches for 761 yards and five TDs.

Ferguson dealt with knee and concussion issues last year but still started 14 games.

“That’s the first season I’ve ever not scored a touchdown in my whole life, so feeling that sting was definitely something,” Ferguson said.

Even with the decline in production, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Ferguson’s importance in the eyes of the organization never changed.

“Just really, really excited for him,” Schottenheimer said. “Last year, obviously, he didn’t feel he had the best year, but I think it always shows you we’re always evaluating everything, and (we value) things he’s done for us from a play temperament, the enforcer that he is. He loves football. He’s got that throwback-type mentality.”

Ferguson, 26, is the grandson of College Football Hall of Fame coach Barry Alvarez. Ferguson credits Alvarez, the former Wisconsin head coach and athletic director, for helping establish his hand-nosed approach on the field.

“He’s always taught me to protect mine,” said Ferguson, who played in college for the Badgers.

Ferguson could be even more valuable this season as the Cowboys look to rebound in Schottenheimer’s first season in charge. With the addition of George Pickens at wide receiver alongside CeeDee Lamb, Schottenheimer expects opposing defenses to focus coverages on limiting them, which should free up space for Ferguson.

“So to have that guy that can work the middle of the field, attack the middle of the field, I think that’s really, really important,” Schottenheimer said. “He’s got such a big body and such great body control that when he’s running vertically, he’s kind of always open because he’s got great body control, he’s got the ability to adjust his hands and make plays. Really attacking seams and attacking across the field and doing things like that, his size and catch radius really does help.”

This deal comes as two-time All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons remains in negotiations for his own extension, entering the final season of his rookie deal. Parsons said recently he had not seen much progress in those talks.