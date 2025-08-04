Texans urge preventative solutions after catastrophic July 4 floods

KERRVILLE, Texas – Following the catastrophic Hill Country floods, those affected are seeking preventative solutions and improved access to resources in the aftermath of natural disasters.

Alicia Baker, the parent of flood victim Emmy, spoke to legislators during a July hearing in Kerrville.

“I was the first parent at Ingram Elementary on July the 4th‚” Baker said through tears. “Ingram Elementary wasn’t even actually aware that they were the spot.”

Many of the families and homeowners affected by the floods spoke at this legislative hearing in Kerrville. They shared their frustrations with current disaster policies and a lack of communication.

“They had no way of communicating anything, and no one was in charge, and I waited there for over 12 hours for news, and literally no one could tell you anything,” Baker said.

One month after the floods, these Texans want change.

“If you want to protect the rivers, make that public land, make it park land or a preserve, so that the people won’t have their RVs 12 feet from the river,” Kerr County homeowner Lawrence Walker said.

Walker is advocating for the state and federal government to get involved in flood-prone areas in the Hill Country. Walker said he wants the government to purchase land in the flood zones to protect not only the residents but also tourists, first responders, campers and wildlife.

“Through Kerrville and through Kerr County, there are for sale signs,” Walker said. “The county, the state, [with] federal funds, buy up some of that land. Then protect those parts of the river. Whether you turn it into organized park space or not, have that as a buffer, and then you can have your RV 100 yards away from the river.”

Other people impacted want resources to be shared more effectively.

Keli Rabon’s two sons were at Camp La Junta when the flood waters swept through the Hill Country and flooded one of their cabins.

However, the Rabon family is from Houston and have struggled to get access to state-funded mental health resources.

“Let’s make sure that people are aware of these resources because I shouldn’t have to go onto a Facebook page and plead for someone to help me,” Rabon said.

After speaking at the legislative hearing in Kerrville, a lawmaker provided Rabon with resources to access mental health services. Though Rabon said she feels like these resources should be marketed to everyone impacted by the flood, no matter how far a family lives from the Hill Country.

