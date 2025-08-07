Dog euthanized after biting, killing owner on North Side, ACS says

A dog has been euthanized after biting and killing its owner last month, Animal Care Services said in a statement on Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO – A dog has been euthanized after biting and killing its owner last month, Animal Care Services said in a statement on Wednesday.

Around 11 p.m. on July 24, San Antonio police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Patricia Drive, near Northwest Military Highway, where a woman was bitten multiple times by her dog.

Simone Lyke, 32, died days later from complications of dog mauling, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The dog had been in quarantine following Lyke’s death.

In Wednesday’s statement, ACS said the case “continues to move forward.”

“Investigators are working to establish if there were any confirmed prior incidents connected to this animal or the owner,” the agency said.

According to a preliminary police report, a nearby witness threw a pizza after the dog lunged at Lyke, which temporarily distracted the dog.

However, the dog, a male bully breed, bit Lyke several times, ACS Public Relations Manager Lisa Norwood told KSAT in an emailed statement.

Police said Lyke yelled for someone to call 911 as the dog was attacking her.

Lyke and another person were both identified by ACS as the owners of the dog.

The other owner was issued multiple criminal citations for violations related to the bite and for failing to provide proof of vaccination or a microchip for another animal in the residence, according to ACS.

Witnesses at the scene told police there had allegedly been “previous incidents” involving the dog, but details were unclear.

On July 29, family and friends held a balloon release in Lyke’s honor.

