Woman dies after being bitten multiple times by her dog, Animal Care Services says

SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old woman has died after she was bitten multiple times by her dog last week, according to San Antonio Animal Care Services.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Simone Lyke.

San Antonio police officers responded around 11 p.m. on July 24 to the 1400 block of Patricia Drive, not far from Northwest Military Highway.

The dog lunged at Lyke, and a nearby witness threw a pizza, which temporarily distracted the dog, according to a preliminary report from San Antonio police.

However, the dog, a male bully breed, bit Lyke several times, ACS Public Relations Manager Lisa Norwood told KSAT in an emailed statement.

SAPD said that Lyke yelled for someone to call 911 as the dog was attacking her.

Lyke and another person were both identified by ACS as the owners of the dog.

The other owner was issued multiple criminal citations for violations related to the bite and for failing to provide proof of vaccination or a microchip for another animal in the residence, ACS said.

Witnesses at the scene told SAPD there had allegedly been previous incidents involving the dog, although the details of these incidents were unclear.

ACS said the dog remains in quarantine while the investigation continues.

The medical examiner’s office said that Lyke’s cause of death was complications of dog mauling.

