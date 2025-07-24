‘He’s a man-eater’: Neighbor says it’s time to put down dog that attacked North Side woman

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was attacked by her own dog at a North Side apartment complex Wednesday night. One neighbor said it is time to put her dog down.

“He’s a man-eater,” said the neighbor, who asked not to be identified. “I’m thinking, ‘What if it was a child?’”

The 31-year-old victim suffered critical injuries in the Wednesday night attack at the apartment complex, located on Patricia Drive near West Avenue, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The victim, who Animal Care Services described as the dog’s co-owner, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. As of Thursday morning, she remained in the hospital.

“All of her arm was just dangling by skin,” the neighbor told KSAT.

The neighbor said the victim was trying to keep the animal from biting another person. Instead, the pit bull turned on her.

ACS took custody of the dog, which is being held in quarantine during the investigation.

An Animal Care Services spokesperson said the agency issued several citations to the other owner, including one for not having proof of the pet’s rabies vaccination.

Several witnesses told officers the same dog has bitten people in the past, according to the police report.

The ACS spokesperson told KSAT it had not received any reports of the dog biting other people.

The neighbor said she knows of at least one other victim.

“My friend was attacked by the dog. (It) almost chewed his arm off,” the neighbor said. “He’s got scars going down his arm.”

