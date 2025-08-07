San Antonio announces extended schedule for 7 outdoor pools

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced that the schedule for seven outdoor pools has been extended, according to a news release.

The extended schedule begins on Aug. 11 and ends on Labor Day, Sept. 1, the release stated.

Recommended Videos

Woodlawn Lake Pool will continue to host lap swimming sessions and aqua fitness classes during the week.

Pool Open days & hours Address Cassiano Saturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. 1728 Potosi Street Heritage Saturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. 1423 S. Ellison Drive Lady Bird Johnson Saturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. 10700 Nacogdoches Road Lincoln Saturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. 2803 E. Commerce Street San Pedro Saturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. 2200 N. Flores Southside Lions Saturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. 3100 Hiawatha Woodlawn Saturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lap Swim sessions: Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. 221 Alexander Avenue

The city’s seven splash pads will also remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through October.

Read also