San Antonio announces extended schedule for 7 outdoor pools

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced that the schedule for seven outdoor pools has been extended, according to a news release.
The extended schedule begins on Aug. 11 and ends on Labor Day, Sept. 1, the release stated.
Woodlawn Lake Pool will continue to host lap swimming sessions and aqua fitness classes during the week.
|Pool
|Open days & hours
|Address
|Cassiano
|Saturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|1728 Potosi Street
|Heritage
|Saturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|1423 S. Ellison Drive
|Lady Bird Johnson
|Saturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|10700 Nacogdoches Road
|Lincoln
|Saturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|2803 E. Commerce Street
|San Pedro
|Saturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|2200 N. Flores
|Southside Lions
|Saturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|3100 Hiawatha
|Woodlawn
|Saturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lap Swim sessions: Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
|221 Alexander Avenue
The city’s seven splash pads will also remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through October.
