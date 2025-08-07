Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio announces extended schedule for 7 outdoor pools

The schedule begins on Aug. 11 and ends on Sept. 1

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Woodlawn Lake Park Pool. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced that the schedule for seven outdoor pools has been extended, according to a news release.

The extended schedule begins on Aug. 11 and ends on Labor Day, Sept. 1, the release stated.

Woodlawn Lake Pool will continue to host lap swimming sessions and aqua fitness classes during the week.

PoolOpen days & hoursAddress
CassianoSaturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.1728 Potosi Street
HeritageSaturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.1423 S. Ellison Drive
Lady Bird JohnsonSaturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.10700 Nacogdoches Road
LincolnSaturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.2803 E. Commerce Street
San PedroSaturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.2200 N. Flores
Southside LionsSaturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.3100 Hiawatha
WoodlawnSaturday & Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lap Swim sessions: Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.		221 Alexander Avenue

The city’s seven splash pads will also remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through October.

