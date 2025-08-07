Satirical comedy ‘Greater Tuna’ opens at Tobin Center in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will present the satirical comedy “Greater Tuna” from Aug. 7-17.

Performances run daily at the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, with two shows on Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The play takes place in the fictional town of Tuna, Texas, and delves into the absurdities that come with living in an American small town.

What makes the show stand out is that it features only two actors, according to the Tobin Center’s website. Those actors bring the play to life by portraying 20 distinct characters, ranging from a teenage beauty queen to an awkward radio show host, the website states.

Here is the schedule for the comedy performances:

Aug. 7 - 8 p.m.

Aug. 8 - 8 p.m.

Aug. 9 - 2 p.m.

Aug. 9 - 8 p.m.

Aug. 10 - 2 p.m.

Aug. 14 - 8 p.m.

Aug. 15 - 8 p.m.

Aug. 16 - 8 p.m.

Aug. 17 - 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $43.50 and can be purchased here.

