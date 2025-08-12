Edgewood ISD kicks off 75th-anniversary celebration with students returning to class

SAN ANTONIO – Edgewood ISD is kicking off the new school year with excitement, and the district of about 10,000 students will be celebrating all year long.

The district was officially started in 1950, but the story of education and growth began in the early 20th century.

According to the district’s website, the district was named when San Antonio was expanding to the west, “since the area was just beyond the city limits of San Antonio, it was assumed that the name took into account the fact that the area was the ‘edge’ of the ‘woods.’”

The district now has 18 campuses and programs and serves children as young as six weeks old.

