Pickup Lines: San Antonio auto executive reflects on his parents’ influence and a career milestone

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features San Antonio auto executive Jose Luis Contreras. Contreras, the current general manager at North Park Lexus of San Antonio, is celebrating 25 years with the company

Contreras grew up near Jefferson High School but ultimately went to Central Catholic and then on to the University of Notre Dame. He eventually returned to San Antonio but not before a stop in Chicago fresh out of college for a few years.

“Interestingly enough, I was running about at a very young age. You think about, now look back at this, and I certainly thought it was some sort of hotshot, but I was running six or seven grocery stores,” Contreras said. “Fresh out of college, yeah. And it was a private label deal, so they weren’t huge stores. But Aldi Foods and some people may know about it. It was fun, but basically I had that role, and it was one of the higher paying roles coming out of school. And so I was real proud of it because I had a company car and a pager.”

Today, Contreras oversees three Lexus dealerships — two in San Antonio and one in the Rio Grande Valley.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.