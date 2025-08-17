‘Literally saved my life’: Veterans, cannabis advocates seek to keep THC legal in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Amid Governor Greg Abbott’s second special legislative session, veterans and other pro-cannabis advocates are coming together for what they call a Texas Cannabis Revolution.

“We need to be doing more of this and exploring alternative modalities so we can get off of pharma, those big pharma medications that are taking the lives of our community,” Tim Jensen, a VFW Post Trustee said.

The VFW Post 76 in downtown San Antonio, hosted a ‘The People vs SB 3’ event on Saturday.

The THC ban was titled Senate Bill 3 during the first special session but has been re-numbered as Senate Bill 6 in the second special session.

Dozens of vendors set up tables at the VFW to provide free samples and educate the community on how their products work.

“I had a medical condition in 2011 and 2014 where I had to have two brain surgeries,” an owner of The Hemp Man of Texas LLC said. “So, cannabis has literally saved my life. They had me on a lot of medications. I’ve been able to get off of everything using cannabis.”

“It’s bad politics in the state of Texas,” Jenson said. “I thought this was a state that proliferated individual freedoms and we seem to be getting something else.”

The bill would stop short of banning CBD.

“I believe they should listen to us before making any big decisions,” Jeison Bequer said.

After the regular session, Gov. Abbott vetoed Senate Bill 3 for multiple reasons.

“Senate Bill 3 is well-intentioned,” the governor wrote. “But it would never go into effect because of valid constitutional challenges.”

“Senate Bill 3 not only invites potential criminal entrapment for Texas farmers,” Gov. Abbott added. “It would also make felons of other innocent Texans, like pharmacists stocking health supplements, veterans treating PTSD, and parents caring for epileptic children.”

It’s unclear if a hemp ban will be signed into law during the second special session. Until the bill fully goes through the legislature, Texas-owned hemp businesses plan to continue to sell.

“I feel like if it was something that was really harming people, it would be illegal everywhere,” Robert Trevino with Line of Duty said.