Texas Senate advances THC ban on first day of new special session

SAN ANTONIO – The state senate has already pushed another THC ban attempt past its first legislative hurdle, after Gov. Greg Abbott called a second special session Friday.

For months, state legislation has outlined possible new regulations for consumable hemp products. The legislative process started all over again after no bills were signed into law from the last special session.

No bill with a THC ban has been passed into law yet, but multiple have gotten close since January.

Senate Bill 6 was refiled at the start of this session to virtually ban THC products.

Advocates of the ban, like State Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, have been loud since January.

“The ability to regulate this is not doable,” he said on July 30. “There are legitimate medical things to solve chronic pain.”

On Friday, in a new special session, the state senate advanced its version of the ban through committee. On the house side, though, the bill did not move because most Democrats are still out of the state and there aren’t enough members to conduct business on the floor.

Before it’s too late, people like Wade Warner are trying to stop any bill that enforces a ban.

“I don’t think that I can do it with this one event,” he said. “I don’t think that we, as a company, can do it alone. It takes a community.”

Warner co-owns Alamo Bud Co., a business that sells THC products in San Antonio. He’s leading a rally on Saturday at the VFW Post 76 to advocate against a ban. The event starts at 4 p.m.