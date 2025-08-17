Man arrested after shooting over attempted tip jar theft in North Side, SAPD says

Officers responded to a disturbance call around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Hildebrand Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting another man following an attempted theft of a tip jar near a food truck on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

In a Sunday SAPD preliminary report, a 29-year-old man had allegedly tried to steal a tip jar from the business but left before police arrived. Officers took a report on behalf of the business.

About an hour later, police said a 37-year-old employee of the business saw the man across the street, drove over, approached him, and shot him in the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Police said the employee was arrested at the scene for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

