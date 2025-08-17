Professor arrested for indecent exposure on UT campus prior to joining Texas A&M staff, affidavit says

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – An engineering professor was arrested for charges of indecent exposure on the University of Texas at Austin campus, according to an affidavit.

Russell Taylor Johns was arrested Wednesday after allegedly exposing his genitals to two female UT students last April, the affidavit states.

Texas A&M University hired Johns after the April incident occurred, a spokesperson confirmed to KSAT, and Texas A&M said it had no knowledge of the allegation at the time he was hired.

The professor was reportedly a visitor invited by the UT Department of Petroleum and Geosystems Engineering, the affidavit said.

Johns allegedly pulled his pants down, and according to the affidavit, began exposing himself while staring at the students.

UT Police issued a criminal trespass warning at the scene, and a warrant for Johns was issued nearly a month after the incident.

Johns was previously a department chair at Penn State University, according to the Penn State directory.

The Texas A&M spokesperson said Johns has never taught at the university and is currently on suspension.

