Amazon to discontinue Appstore for Android: Here’s what you should know

FILE - The logo for Amazon.com Inc. is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Amazon announced it would be discontinuing some of its programs this week, and some people may be eligible for a refund.

On Wednesday, Aug. 20, users will no longer be able to access the Amazon Appstore for Android or Amazon Coins in all marketplaces.

Recommended Videos

Users may have noticed a change on Feb. 20 when they were unable to purchase any more coins or make in-app purchases on Android.

According to Amazon, if you have unused Amazon Coins in your account balance, you will receive a refund. Details for this will be shared at a later date.

You can view your current balance by logging into the Amazon Appstore on your device and checking on the home page.

Any apps downloaded through the Amazon Appstore may not work on your Android device after Wednesday, the company said.

The Amazon Appstore will still be available on Fire TV, Fire Tablet and Fire TV built-in products.

No action is required by owners, Amazon said. If you have questions, you can contact the company through this online form..