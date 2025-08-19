Bexar County Commissioner Grant Moody eyes congressional run amid redistricting

BEXAR COUNTY – As the Texas Legislature continues its controversial efforts to redraw state election maps, a Bexar County conservative sees an opening to win a left-leaning congressional district.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody is the only Republican on the five-member Bexar County Commissioners Court, representing the North Side. But with Republicans rearranging congressional districts in hopes of picking up more seats in the 2026 midterms, the Marine reservist announced Monday he is “actively exploring” a run in the 35th Congressional District.

Recommended Videos

The seat is currently held by Greg Casar, a former Austin city councilman and the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

The latest redistricting map would consolidate the skinny district stretching from San Antonio to north of Austin into a larger block east of San Antonio.

The proposed map overlaps with part of Moody’s current precinct, though not his home. Congressional candidates do not need to live within the district to run for it, only in the same state.

Texas' 35th congressional district currently stretches from San Antonio to north of Austin (Texas Legislative Council)

Under the latest redistricting maps, Texas' 35th congressional district would move to the east of San Antonio instead of stretching past Austin. (Texas Legislative Council)

“Texans are known for our hard work, devotion to selfless service, and conservative values – and they deserve to be represented by someone who shares those ideals,” Moody said in a news release. “I’ve always felt called to serve my community and country, and these new maps present a unique opportunity to continue serving. My wife and I are grateful for the outpouring of support we have received and are prayerfully considering whether this is the right race and the right time for our family.”

At the urging of President Donald Trump, Texas Republicans are taking the rare step of redrawing the state’s congressional maps between decennial censuses, in hopes of picking up additional seats in the 2026 mid-term elections.

According to the Texas Tribune, the proposed map could help Republicans gain five seats held by Democrats. That would give the GOP 30 of Texas’ 38 congressional districts.

Texas House Democrats’ two-week walkout to prevent Republicans from passing a new map ended Monday.

Though they don’t have the numbers to stop the adoption of the map, the Texas Tribune reports Democrats still plan to fight it in court when it passes.

Democrats, the Tribune reports, also framed their protest as a victory for sinking the state’s first special session and building a national appetite among blue state leaders for their own partisan redistricting efforts in retaliation to Texas’ plan.

California has started a process to redraw its maps to pick up five additional seats for Democrats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Read also: