KSAT Connect posts show downpours, dark clouds in San Antonio area

Wednesday is also expected to have a round of afternoon downpours

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Photos and videos shared to KSAT Connect show downpours and dark clouds in the San Antonio area on Tuesday. (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – Photos and videos shared to KSAT Connect show downpours and dark clouds in the San Antonio area on Tuesday.

Some parts received rain during the afternoon and evening commute.

>> Read the latest forecast here

Wednesday is also expected to have a round of afternoon downpours, according to KSAT’s Weather Authority.

Check out these photos and videos viewers posted to KSAT Connect:

A little over an inch and a half in less than 30 minutes! Near 90 West and 1604.
Amanda Parker

A little over an inch and a half in less than 30 minutes! Near 90 West and 1604.

0
South Side
A little over an inch and a half in less than 30 minutes! Near 90 West and 1604.
Amanda Parker

A little over an inch and a half in less than 30 minutes! Near 90 West and 1604.

0
South Side
The lightening was this off diff app but this app seems to really do better than weather channel for my area
Bev Ohlhausen

The lightening was this off diff app but this app seems to really do better than weather channel for my area

0
Von Ormy
It was loud !!!! An lost electric for about 1 min.
Bev Ohlhausen

It was loud !!!! An lost electric for about 1 min.

0
Von Ormy
Rain i coming near military and pinn rd
JRAM1590

Rain i coming near military and pinn rd

0
Lackland Air Force Base
A birds eye view of a STRONG storm that passed over Stone Oak with some GOOD soaking rain.
Taylor Mcclelland

A birds eye view of a STRONG storm that passed over Stone Oak with some GOOD soaking rain.

0
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
Mario165

Wurzbach and ih 10

0
Northwest Side
KKatherine

All of this water came in 30 min!

0
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
marty46

Rain

0
San Antonio
From hwy 35 & 410!!
Kc Avila

From hwy 35 & 410!!

0
Northeast Side
Clouds rolling in. (2:45)
WisemanWatcher

Clouds rolling in. (2:45)

0
Alamo Ranch

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

